Svartifossur by mubbur
Photo 850

Svartifossur

A lovely day with lots of sun, was a trip to Svartafoss, there were many children who had come there to enjoy the good weather😊🌞
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Amazing to see… makes you smile with happiness. A wonderful community.
Looove this collage…
April 29th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks yes🌞
April 29th, 2025  
