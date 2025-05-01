Sign up
Previous
Photo 852
Toftir
Yes, the first camping trip was underway, Heini and I today, the rest will come tomorrow, we were so tired that we didn't feel like cooking in the car, so we bought chicken and chips and a pizza, so Teddy was happy, he loves pizza too😊
1st May 2025
1st May 25
6
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
852
photos
73
followers
75
following
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
8
6
365
Dianne
ace
Camping is such fun. Enjoy time with your family.
May 1st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
May 1st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Have fun!
May 1st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@dide
@pdulis
@robz
Thanks yes camping is good😊👍
May 1st, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Have a nice camping experience!
May 1st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Thanks👍😊
May 1st, 2025
