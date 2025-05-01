Previous
Toftir by mubbur
Photo 852

Toftir

Yes, the first camping trip was underway, Heini and I today, the rest will come tomorrow, we were so tired that we didn't feel like cooking in the car, so we bought chicken and chips and a pizza, so Teddy was happy, he loves pizza too😊
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Camping is such fun. Enjoy time with your family.
May 1st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
May 1st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Have fun!
May 1st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@dide @pdulis @robz
Thanks yes camping is good😊👍
May 1st, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Have a nice camping experience!
May 1st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Thanks👍😊
May 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact