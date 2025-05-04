Sign up
Photo 855
Toftir
Yes, a lovely end to the season with lots of sun and nice weather, a little walk around there and so many newborn sheep there too, a lovely end to a lovely camping trip😊
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such happiness, so great to see
May 4th, 2025
