Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 856

Tórshavn

A few more sheep here today and a Sandpiper, it's our National bird and is called Tjaldur🇫🇴😊
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Peter Dulis ace

Nice one
May 5th, 2025  
