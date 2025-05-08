Previous
Photo exhibition by mubbur
Photo exhibition

Yes, that's our photo exhibition, we're hanging up pictures here, we open tomorrow and will be open until Tuesday, hope many people will come by tomorrow📷😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dorothy ace
How many of your photos are there?
I would love to attend!
May 8th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I would love to visit. Looks like a great exhibition space
May 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very exciting… great photos of the action.
May 8th, 2025  
