Photo 859
Photo exhibition
Yes, that's our photo exhibition, we're hanging up pictures here, we open tomorrow and will be open until Tuesday, hope many people will come by tomorrow📷😊
8th May 2025
8th May 25
3
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dorothy
ace
How many of your photos are there?
I would love to attend!
May 8th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I would love to visit. Looks like a great exhibition space
May 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very exciting… great photos of the action.
May 8th, 2025
I would love to attend!