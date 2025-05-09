Sign up
Photo 860
My photo to the exhibition
Hi, there were several people who wanted to see the pictures I brought to the exhibition this time, there are only 3 this time, so you can get them right here.📷😊
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley
ace
They are so sharp… and still. The reflections are stunning. The church peeping through the tree is wonderful & the lighthouse standing proud. Brilliant!
May 9th, 2025
Andy Oz
ace
Lovely images!
May 9th, 2025
