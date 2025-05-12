Previous
Fokus photos by mubbur
Yes, a lovely day here, a little play turned out well, I was on photo duty today, there were many there in the two hours I was there, several from Canada and the USA and Denmark and locals, so it was lovely, I had many good conversations there👍📷😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
This is so lovely to read… wonderful collage… I really like the photo top left in the sunshine…
May 12th, 2025  
