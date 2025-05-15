Sign up
Previous
Photo 866
Hoyvík
A lovely walk today with Teddy in the lovely weather we have here right now, this is right behind the middle house, so nice to have such a large area we can go for walks in🌞
15th May 2025
15th May 25
1
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
866
photos
74
followers
76
following
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th May 2025 1:28pm
Karen
ace
A fantastic riverside area! What a pleasure to stroll along the banks. Lovely capture.
May 15th, 2025
