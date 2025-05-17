Sign up
Photo 868
Hoyvík
Yes, there were no swan chicks this time, she lay there for a week and then it was over, but now we can walk around the lake all summer, it's not so easy when there are chicks, with the whooper swans they are so aggressive
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley
ace
Beautiful collage…lovely place to walk.
May 17th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
May 17th, 2025
