Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes, there were no swan chicks this time, she lay there for a week and then it was over, but now we can walk around the lake all summer, it's not so easy when there are chicks, with the whooper swans they are so aggressive
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Beverley ace
Beautiful collage…lovely place to walk.
May 17th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
May 17th, 2025  
