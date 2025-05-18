Previous
Leynar by mubbur
Leynar

Stopped by Leynar today in the lovely weather we have here right now, a small beach 30 minutes from Tórshavn🌞
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
