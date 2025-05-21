Previous
Boat festival by mubbur
Photo 872

Boat festival

Yes, it's a boat festival and camping, staying here until Sunday, in a village called Vestmanna, a little north of where I live👍
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Wonderful shots…super exciting have a terrific time…
May 21st, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Looks like fun for a few days.
May 21st, 2025  
