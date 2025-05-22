Previous
Vestmanna by mubbur
Photo 873

Vestmanna

Ja en dejlig dsg med masser af sol og god samg og musik, kan være bedre i morgen, da skal jeg lave og til flere af mine børn kommer med børnebørn, det glæder jeg mig til, lever er dejligt👍😊🌞
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely fun photo
May 23rd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful collage! Looks like another great day.
May 23rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A nice bright day
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact