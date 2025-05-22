Sign up
Previous
Photo 873
Vestmanna
Ja en dejlig dsg med masser af sol og god samg og musik, kan være bedre i morgen, da skal jeg lave og til flere af mine børn kommer med børnebørn, det glæder jeg mig til, lever er dejligt👍😊🌞
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
3
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
873
photos
73
followers
77
following
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely fun photo
May 23rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful collage! Looks like another great day.
May 23rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A nice bright day
May 23rd, 2025
