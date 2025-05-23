Previous
Vestmanna by mubbur
Vestmanna

Yes again a lovely day here and now there are 6 of us in the cart and we have made baked shrimp and roast duck, we were also up in the hall for entertainment for the little children, so a lovely day so far😊🌞👍
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
