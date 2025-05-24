Sign up
Vestmanna
Yes, it's the last evening here, a lovely day, with good soup in the communal tent and good salmon afterwards, so I wanted to have some crabs here too.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Salmon looks delicious
May 24th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks yes😊👍
May 24th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Another fine gathering of family and amazing food!
May 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Lovely gathering and delicious food!
May 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Look good
May 24th, 2025
