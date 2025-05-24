Previous
Vestmanna by mubbur
Vestmanna

Yes, it's the last evening here, a lovely day, with good soup in the communal tent and good salmon afterwards, so I wanted to have some crabs here too.
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Salmon looks delicious
May 24th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks yes😊👍
May 24th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Another fine gathering of family and amazing food!
May 24th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Lovely gathering and delicious food!
May 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Look good
May 24th, 2025  
