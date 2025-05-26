Previous
Georg Stage ind Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 877

Georg Stage ind Tórshavn

Yes, it has been raining here since yesterday, haven't seen this much rain in a long time, so here's a photo of Georg Stage, which is a Danish training ship that just came because, every year it comes in here for a trip, some ship
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
