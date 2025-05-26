Sign up
Photo 877
Georg Stage ind Tórshavn
Yes, it has been raining here since yesterday, haven't seen this much rain in a long time, so here's a photo of Georg Stage, which is a Danish training ship that just came because, every year it comes in here for a trip, some ship
26th May 2025
26th May 25
0
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
877
photos
74
followers
78
following
240% complete
View this month »
870
871
872
873
874
875
876
877
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th May 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
