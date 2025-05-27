Sign up
Previous
Photo 878
Georg Stage
Heini and Teddy were just going down to see Georg Stage today, they're sailing on to Denmark again today.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
4
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So exciting to see! Teddy does not look as excited as Heini!
May 27th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
What a marvellous sight.
May 27th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
@robz
Thanks yes Teddy dont like it🤣😊
May 27th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
May 27th, 2025
Thanks yes Teddy dont like it🤣😊