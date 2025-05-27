Previous
Georg Stage by mubbur
Photo 878

Georg Stage

Heini and Teddy were just going down to see Georg Stage today, they're sailing on to Denmark again today.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So exciting to see! Teddy does not look as excited as Heini!
May 27th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
What a marvellous sight.
May 27th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca @robz
Thanks yes Teddy dont like it🤣😊
May 27th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wow!
May 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact