Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes Teddy he's feeling better today, so things are going in the right direction, just went for a walk down town too, but he was just in the car
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glad he is recovering well.
May 29th, 2025  
