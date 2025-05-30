Previous
Teddy by mubbur
Photo 881

Teddy

Teddy is getting ready to fight again now it looks great❤️👍
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
He's such a cutie.
May 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Looking great Teddy
May 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
He's looking so good
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact