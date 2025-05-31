Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

The old farmer in Hoyvík
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Agnes ace
Great shot
May 31st, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Beautiful scenery
May 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Amazing… so picturesque… …love it!
May 31st, 2025  
