Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

This large cable ship is in Tórshavn today, has been here before, there is probably some cable break that it is making up here.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Fascinating
