Vagoy by mubbur
Vagoy

A lovely day here, just a trip west
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Vakurt!
June 3rd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Takk👍
June 3rd, 2025  
Karen ace
Terrific scenery, with that lone homestead there and the winding road - its so lovely!
June 3rd, 2025  
