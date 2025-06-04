Previous
Inspection by mubbur
Today I was in the inspection hall with the caravan, everything was ok, I changed new brakes last year, so now both the car and caravan are inspected.👍😊
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
@mubbur
Beverley ace
Fabulous… ready for holidays with the family
June 4th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks yes👍😊
June 4th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, what wonderful trips in perspective
June 4th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli
Thanks yes👍😊
June 4th, 2025  
Louise
Ready for the holiday :).
June 4th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@lmsa
Thanks yes👍
June 4th, 2025  
