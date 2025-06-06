Previous
Culturel evening. Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 888

Culturel evening. Tórshavn

Today is cultural evening, so there was plenty to see and the children were happy if it rained a little, we saw the fire department set fire to a small house and put it out again
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli~ ace
Bet the grandkids had lots of fun!
June 6th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Such a lot of fun to be had
June 6th, 2025  
