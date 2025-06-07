Previous
Fishing trip by mubbur
Fishing trip

Today we went on a fishing trip out in the fjord by boat, and we caught several cod and haddock, so we had several dinners, and Heini was on the trip, and I filleted the fish at home.😊👍
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Beverley ace
Wonderful for Heini to watch & learn…
Fabulous photos…
June 7th, 2025  
