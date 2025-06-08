Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

I was babysitting granddaughter Sofia, and just got these two from the balcony, nice weather here today🌞😊
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Pretty row of houses… beautiful scenery. A special job for you babysitting your granddaughter. Very cool.
June 8th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Such a lovely and peaceful town
June 8th, 2025  
