Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 891

Tórshavn

Large ship in the harbor today
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Jerzy ace
Beautiful harbour shot
June 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks huge next to all the little ones
June 9th, 2025  
Karen ace
Interesting looking vessel - I wonder what it's used for. Sure is big compared to all the other boats. I agree with Jerzy - a terrific harbour scene.
June 9th, 2025  
