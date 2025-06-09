Sign up
Photo 891
Tórshavn
Large ship in the harbor today
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Jerzy
ace
Beautiful harbour shot
June 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Looks huge next to all the little ones
June 9th, 2025
Karen
ace
Interesting looking vessel - I wonder what it's used for. Sure is big compared to all the other boats. I agree with Jerzy - a terrific harbour scene.
June 9th, 2025
