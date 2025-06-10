Previous
Sørvåg, Country Festival by mubbur
Sørvåg, Country Festival

Yes, we're coming to Sørvåg, that's where the Country Festival will be this weekend, so we're looking forward to that. Here are some pictures from some of the area where we're standing.👨🏻‍🌾😊
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Suzanne ace
Your life in the Faroe Islands seems full of community festivals and events. Sounds wonderful
June 10th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely collage. I particularly like the sunset!

Ian
June 10th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 @fishers
Thanks all yes life is good👨🏻‍🌾👍😊
June 10th, 2025  
