Previous
Photo 892
Sørvåg, Country Festival
Yes, we're coming to Sørvåg, that's where the Country Festival will be this weekend, so we're looking forward to that. Here are some pictures from some of the area where we're standing.👨🏻🌾😊
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
3
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
892
photos
75
followers
78
following
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Suzanne
ace
Your life in the Faroe Islands seems full of community festivals and events. Sounds wonderful
June 10th, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely collage. I particularly like the sunset!
Ian
June 10th, 2025
@fishers
Thanks all yes life is good👨🏻🌾👍😊
June 10th, 2025
Ian
Thanks all yes life is good👨🏻🌾👍😊