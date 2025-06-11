Previous
Sørvág by mubbur
Photo 893

Sørvág

Yes, a rainy day here today was ok this morning, hope it will be better tomorrow Teddy checks the weather👨🏻‍🌾
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
244% complete

Rob Z ace
I hope the weather improves for you - this looks all a bit miserable.
June 11th, 2025  
