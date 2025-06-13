Sign up
Previous
Photo 895
Country Festival👨🏻🌾
Yes, the festival is underway, there's lots of good music and linda dancing too, it looks like there will be a bit of dust and rain, but not more than we can handle here.👨🏻🌾😊👨🏻🌾
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
1
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley
ace
So exciting to see… fabulous photos… love line dancing
Wonderful community energy.
June 13th, 2025
