Photo 899
Sandagerð
Went for a walk at Sandagerð, here you can see the old and the new Hodpital, the part on the right is brand new and has not opened yet, but will probably be soon.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture… both lovely buildings
June 17th, 2025
