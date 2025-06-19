Previous
Tummas 🇫🇴😊 by mubbur
Photo 901

Tummas 🇫🇴😊

Yes, our grandson Tumma finished school, and he's going to Copenhagen after the summer holidays to a sports school there for handball, so it's going to be exciting. Heine was just going to give him a blue rose😊
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very exciting congratulations… a special blue rose too
Beautiful Photo…
June 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
June 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A great celebration.
June 19th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Well done to Tummas! - and how nice that Heine is giving Tummas a blue rose in your photo.

Ian
June 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Well done to Tummas.
June 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact