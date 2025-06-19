Sign up
Previous
Photo 901
Tummas 🇫🇴😊
Yes, our grandson Tumma finished school, and he's going to Copenhagen after the summer holidays to a sports school there for handball, so it's going to be exciting. Heine was just going to give him a blue rose😊
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
5
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
901
photos
76
followers
79
following
246% complete
View this month »
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th June 2025 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Very exciting congratulations… a special blue rose too
Beautiful Photo…
June 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
June 19th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A great celebration.
June 19th, 2025
Fisher Family
Well done to Tummas! - and how nice that Heine is giving Tummas a blue rose in your photo.
Ian
June 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Well done to Tummas.
June 19th, 2025

