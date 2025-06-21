Previous
Faroes & Romania by mubbur
Photo 903

Faroes & Romania

The Faroe Islands U21 played against Romania and won 28-35, so it was great for a small country like us with just 55,000 inhabitants💪🇫🇴💪😊
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
