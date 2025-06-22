Previous
Foggy morning by mubbur
Photo 904

Foggy morning

Yes, a foggy morning walk in Hoyvik with Teddy
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely reflections. I always enjoy mist and fog.
June 22nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Perfect to go for a solitary walk!
June 22nd, 2025  
