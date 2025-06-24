Sign up
Photo 906
🇫🇴😊
Yes, we beat France too 💪🇫🇴😊 our grandson who lives in Denmark also finished school today, and a nice yacht arrived here, some of you who have money in your wallet 🤣👍😊
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
1
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Tillukku!🇫🇴
June 24th, 2025
