Teddys best friend by mubbur
Photo 908

Teddys best friend

When we went out with Teddy, we met one of the neighbor's rabbits in our outdoor area here. They go outside here in the summer, and Teddy is their friend. They're not afraid of him. They come close to each other without being afraid, so it's fun.😊
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Óli Lindenskov
Beverley ace
So fun and sooo beautiful
June 26th, 2025  
