Photo 909
All most theer 🥲😊🇫🇴
Yes, yesterday we won over Slovakia, and today we lost by one goal to Portugal, but it's great, two extra 10 minutes but we were too small, then we play against Sweden for bronze on Sunday, just got the rhubarb ready today with good help too 😊👍🇫🇴💪
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard
Wonderful. Congratulations
June 27th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks🇫🇴💪😊
June 27th, 2025
Thanks🇫🇴💪😊