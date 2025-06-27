Previous
All most theer 🥲😊🇫🇴 by mubbur
Photo 909

All most theer 🥲😊🇫🇴

Yes, yesterday we won over Slovakia, and today we lost by one goal to Portugal, but it's great, two extra 10 minutes but we were too small, then we play against Sweden for bronze on Sunday, just got the rhubarb ready today with good help too 😊👍🇫🇴💪
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful. Congratulations
June 27th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks🇫🇴💪😊
June 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact