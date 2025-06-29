Previous
Bronze 🇫🇴 by mubbur
Photo 911

Bronze 🇫🇴

Yes, we did it again, we just played against Sweden and won 27-26 and got bronze, super great for a small country like us and with only 55,000 inhabitants🇫🇴💪🇫🇴
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact