Photo 912
Supply ship
Large supply ship in the harbor today here
30th June 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th June 2025 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Interesting
June 30th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I am always captivated by how massive these vessels are. Good shot!
June 30th, 2025
