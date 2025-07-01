Previous
Bowling by mubbur
Went for a trip with my sons and grandchildren when we were going bowling today, it was a lot of fun to see them with the big bowling balls there🤣😊
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Óli Lindenskov
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful to see… super cute
July 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That ball is bigger than your granddaughter! Those ramps are so helpful- if they can lift them up to the top! Cute collage.
July 1st, 2025  
