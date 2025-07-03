Previous
Funning by mubbur
Funning

A little trip today, the small village seen here is Funningur, about an hour from where I live.
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!
July 3rd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@illinilass
Thanks👍😊
July 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lush greens and beautiful sea… to breathe in the your fresh air…wonderful
July 3rd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks yes😊👍
July 3rd, 2025  
