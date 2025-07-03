Sign up
Previous
Photo 915
Funning
A little trip today, the small village seen here is Funningur, about an hour from where I live.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
4
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
915
photos
77
followers
79
following
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
3rd July 2025 11:29am
Privacy
Public
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
July 3rd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@illinilass
Thanks👍😊
July 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lush greens and beautiful sea… to breathe in the your fresh air…wonderful
July 3rd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks yes😊👍
July 3rd, 2025
