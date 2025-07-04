Previous
A great day👍 by mubbur
A great day👍

Yes, a lovely day here, I was down at the harbor buying fish from a friend who is in a wheelchair, he comes there every Friday and sells fish, then his son called and offered barbecue, so you couldn't say no to that 🌞😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
July 4th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
You definitely can’t say no to a BBQ
July 4th, 2025  
