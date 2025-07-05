Previous
Gjógv by mubbur
Photo 917

Gjógv

A small village called Gjógv today, nice weather here and quiet🇫🇴
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wow, that is steep!
July 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful scenery… steep & fabulous
July 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact