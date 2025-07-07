Previous
Broken toe by mubbur
Broken toe

Yes, not a good day today, my best friend Heini, he fell and broke his big toe on his left leg, has to wear this special boot for 3 weeks now, and the saddest thing is that he's going to Danmark on vacation soon, so it was a shame for him 🥲❤️
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C ace
Not fun for a young boy. I wish a fast recovery for Heini.
July 7th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Stakkalin! So keðiligt hjá honum 😞
July 7th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thanks yes😊👍
July 7th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Ja kedeligt 🥲
July 7th, 2025  
