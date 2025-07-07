Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 919
Broken toe
Yes, not a good day today, my best friend Heini, he fell and broke his big toe on his left leg, has to wear this special boot for 3 weeks now, and the saddest thing is that he's going to Danmark on vacation soon, so it was a shame for him 🥲❤️
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
919
photos
77
followers
79
following
251% complete
View this month »
912
913
914
915
916
917
918
919
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Not fun for a young boy. I wish a fast recovery for Heini.
July 7th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Stakkalin! So keðiligt hjá honum 😞
July 7th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thanks yes😊👍
July 7th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Ja kedeligt 🥲
July 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Thanks yes😊👍
Ja kedeligt 🥲