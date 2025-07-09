Previous
Elduvík by mubbur
Elduvík

Yes, you get a little more from the lovely village of Elduvík, a little paradise.👍😊
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 9th, 2025  
