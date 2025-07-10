Previous
Iron house by mubbur
Iron house

Just passed by our iron as we call the house here, and I have to say something has been happening here since the last time I was there, I can't wait to see when it's finished.😊
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Spennandi!
July 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, a different style
July 10th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's going to be an interesting end product.
July 10th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Big changes! Please keep us updated 😊
July 10th, 2025  
