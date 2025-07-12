Sign up
Photo 924
Hoyvík
Yes, a beautiful day here today with sunshine and 20 degrees, it's not every day we get that up here🌞🌞
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful…
July 12th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks😊
July 12th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So beautiful
July 12th, 2025
