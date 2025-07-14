Previous
Sornfelli by mubbur
Sornfelli

Yes, I went up to Sornfelli again and saw the sun set again, a sight you can't get enough of.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Agnes ace
Wonderful
July 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Breathtakingly wonderful
July 14th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Wow
July 14th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
July 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular
July 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Absolutely stunning
July 14th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Stunning!
July 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@mccarth1
Thanks😊
July 14th, 2025  
