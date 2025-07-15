Previous
Farmer by mubbur
Farmer

Yes, I went shopping today, and when I drove back out, I just happened upon these, funny that you can see them in the middle of a small town like ours.😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands
Zilli~ ace
Such a lovely scene
July 15th, 2025  
