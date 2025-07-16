Previous
Foggy town by mubbur
Another lovely day here, mostly clear, but in Tórshavn it was very foggy, and luckily I live in Hoyvík just on the outskirts of the city and there was no fog here.🌞😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great photo of the fog rolling in
July 16th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Ólavsøkuveður!
July 16th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Quite a contrast between the two!
July 16th, 2025  
