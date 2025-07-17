Previous
Tórshavn, probably not many smiley roundabouts in the world😊😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle ace
🙂
July 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is brilliant, I love it! What fun
July 17th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Unique 😁
July 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Love it!
July 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
What fun
July 17th, 2025  
